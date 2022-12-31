Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 2,844,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.