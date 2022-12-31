EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

About EVCI Career Colleges

(Get Rating)

See Also

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.