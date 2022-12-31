EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. EVCI Career Colleges has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.
About EVCI Career Colleges
