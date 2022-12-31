Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.70 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Evmos has a total market cap of $85.70 million and approximately $991,424.11 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.07 or 0.02926906 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.25 or 0.29598137 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

