Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. 589,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,125. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.59 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

