FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 9.8 %

FATBP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 32,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,189. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

