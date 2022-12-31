Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,192. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

