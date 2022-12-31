Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,192. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
