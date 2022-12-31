FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

Further Reading

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

