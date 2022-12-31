FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.9 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.
