Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 6.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ONEQ opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.