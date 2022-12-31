Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 370,147 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,491,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,384,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 780,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,201. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

