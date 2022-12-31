Filecoin One Day Volume Reaches $81.91 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00018357 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $81.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

