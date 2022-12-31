Financial Comparison: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.69 $547.96 million $0.81 14.38

Profitability

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

