Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as low as C$10.53. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 22,033 shares changing hands.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$368.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Featured Articles

