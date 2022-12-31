First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FCCO remained flat at $21.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

