First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 1.67% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

