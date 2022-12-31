First National Corp MA ADV Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

