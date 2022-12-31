First National Corp MA ADV Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

