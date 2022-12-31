First National Corp MA ADV Has $820,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

