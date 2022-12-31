First National Corp MA ADV Invests $222,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.