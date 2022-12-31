First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 96 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.