First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPAFY remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.
First Pacific Company Profile
