First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPAFY remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.