First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the November 30th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,810. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

