First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
DVOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 12,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,677. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
