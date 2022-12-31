First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DVOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 12,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,677. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 136,473 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.