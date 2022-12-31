First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

