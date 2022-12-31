First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
LMBS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.