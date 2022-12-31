First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 6.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163,891 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,576. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

