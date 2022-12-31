FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.73

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.34. FiscalNote shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 168,460 shares.
NOTE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
FiscalNote Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
