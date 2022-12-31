FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.73

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.34. FiscalNote shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 168,460 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOTE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $3,318,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.