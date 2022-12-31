Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 99,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

