Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 1,838,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,053. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.