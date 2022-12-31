Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.5 days.

Flow Traders Stock Performance

Shares of FLTDF stock remained flat at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

