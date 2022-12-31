Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 56,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

About Fobi AI

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.