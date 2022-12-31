Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FCSMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 25,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,412. Focus Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

