Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 404,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.10%.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

