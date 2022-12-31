Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.