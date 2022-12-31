Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 44,417 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

