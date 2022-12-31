Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,623 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

