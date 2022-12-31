Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

