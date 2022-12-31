Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $158.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

