Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

