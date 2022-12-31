Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,901 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,378 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $38,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,960 shares of company stock worth $5,515,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

