Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

