Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.