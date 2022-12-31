Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

FRGAP stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

