Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Franchise Group Stock Up 0.3 %
FRGAP stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.
