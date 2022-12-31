Frax Share Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00024973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $301.31 million and $2.34 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,706,663 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

