Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

