Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $16.27 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $4.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.

