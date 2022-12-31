Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 39.3% in December

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

