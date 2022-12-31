Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 39.3% in December

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Frontline Stock Performance
Shares of FRO opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.