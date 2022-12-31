Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fujitsu Trading Down 1.4 %
FJTSY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,936. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujitsu (FJTSY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.