Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in December

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 1.4 %

FJTSY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,936. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.