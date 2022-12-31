G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,623.14

G999 (G999) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,623.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003382 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

