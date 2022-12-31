GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 134.6% in December

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 419,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,519. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.