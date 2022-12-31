GateToken (GT) Price Hits $3.01 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $326.26 million and approximately $307,165.43 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00018171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227559 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.0293588 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $850,564.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

